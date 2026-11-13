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Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tickets Now On Sale
9 days ago
Orlando, FL – Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, and Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, are now on sale. The enchanting and timeless Broadway musical will begin performances in Orlando at Walt Disney Theater on Tuesday, April 20, for a limited two-week engagement through Sunday, May 2, 2027.