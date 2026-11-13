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Artistic Heights Foundation announces inaugural Creative Futures Fundraising Gala
9 days ago
Themed “Creative Futures: Where Opportunity Comes to Life,” this inaugural celebration will unite entertainment professionals, business and community leaders, philanthropists, and arts supporters for an evening of entertainment, recognition, and purpose. Artistic Heights Foundation, Inc. will host its Inaugural Creative Futures Fundraising Gala on Sunday, December 13, 2026,...