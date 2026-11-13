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8-Race PDRA Slate Includes Norwalk, Rockingham
By SPEED SPORT Staff,10 days ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The PDRA 2027 schedule, announced Friday, features eight races highlighted by the return of Rockingham Dragway and Summit Motorsports Park. The Red Line Oil Professional Drag Racers Association will compete at seven facilities across five states, beginning April 7-10 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C., and concluding Oct. 14-17 at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, Va.
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