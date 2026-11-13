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ICC Cosmetology Hosting Jingle and Mingle Event
By Matt Jordan,10 days ago
Independence Community College Cosmetology invites the community to an evening of holiday treats and beauty services. Jingle & Mingle is Thursday, December 3rd, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Salon West, 2615 West Main Street in Independence. The event features blowouts, hair tinsel and feathers, mini facials, custom lip gloss and press-on nails. Lip gloss and press-on nails are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.