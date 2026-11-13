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Cam Schlittler Mints Breakout Season With Unanimous Cy Young Win
By Matt Dolloff,9 days ago
Safe to say they could've just handed Cam Schlittler the American League Cy Young Award months ago. The New York Yankees ace finally realized the reality of where his breakout season was heading, earning his first career Cy Young with a unanimous 30 first-place votes, for a total of 210 points in the voting. The next-closest contender was the Blue Jays' Dylan Cease with 110 votes.