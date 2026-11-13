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Jarett Andretti To Join Myers Riley Motorsports
By SPEED SPORT Staff,10 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For Myers Riley Motorsports, history, legacy and significant names will dot their second season on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship grid. The team’s No. 16 Allan Myers Ford Mustang GT3 returns in Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) with a slightly revised lineup. Brazilian ace Felipe Fraga is back, joined by Jarett Andretti for the full season and Riley Dickinson for IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds. A fourth driver will be announced at a later date.