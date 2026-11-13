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Faculty Focus: Ed Smith brings local voices into the study of government
10 days ago
A former student once told Professor Ed Smith that his government class had changed how she took part in her community. Laura had been quiet in class. At local events, she used to stand off to the side, unsure how to join conversations about politics and public issues. But after taking Smith’s course at the Polk State College JD Alexander Center, Laura began researching the issues the class was studying and sharing her opinions with others.