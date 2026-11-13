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Savannah Guthrie extends contract with NBC News
By Cerys Davies, Los Angeles Times,10 days ago
LOS ANGELES — With 15 years under her belt at NBC, Savannah Guthrie is sticking with the "Today" show. The morning show anchor recently extended her contract with NBC News. The network confirmed her extension to The Times on Friday. Her current contract was reportedly expected to end later this year or in early 2027. It's unclear how long her extension is.