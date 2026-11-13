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Polk State College launches Pursuing Purpose initiative to expand opportunities for community service and leadership
10 days ago
Polk State College is launching Pursuing Purpose, a new campaign structured to strengthen, expand, and elevate a culture of community service while creating opportunities for students to connect with the Polk County community. The campaign aligns with Polk State President Anastasios Kamoutsas’ vision for the College which is grounded in...