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Avril Lavigne welcomes her first child: It's a (skater) girl
By Alexandra Del Rosario, Los Angeles Times,10 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Hey! Hey! You! You! I could be your — mother! Avril Lavigne, pop punk icon, is now a mom. The "Girlfriend" and "Sk8er Boi" hitmaker, 42, announced Friday she has welcomed a baby girl. Lavigne, in true punk fashion, shared photos on Instagram of her dark-manicured hand holding a baby's fingers, of herself holding up her newborn in a cheetah-print onesie and of three pairs of classic black-and-white checkered Vans sneakers — ranging from large to baby-size — on a skateboard.