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A 13th 'Friday the 13th' movie is finally on the way with iconic franchise director returning
By Tracy Brown, Los Angeles Times,10 days ago
LOS ANGELES — A new "Friday the 13" movie is in the works nearly 20 years since Jason Voorhees' last big-screen adventure. Horror Inc. announced Friday that it has tapped "Friday the 13th Part 2" and "Part III" director Steve Miner to helm the 13th movie in the franchise. The film, written by David Fliegel, will hit theaters in 2027.
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