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Saturday, Nov 21 – Christ UM Church to Host 97th Annual Turkey Supper!
By Adam Donaldson,7 days ago
The congregation at Christ United Methodist Church, with help from their friends, is honored to serve their 97th AnnualTurkey Supper on Saturday, November 21. Drive-thru serving starts at 4pm. A delicious meal of shredded turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn/green beans, cranberry salad, applesauce, and dessert – cost is by donation. All proceeds benefit their UMW mission projects. Christ United Methodist Church is located at 311 South Main St, Continental OH 45831. All are invited!
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