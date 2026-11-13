undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tadahito Iguchi: The next best thing to Chase Utley
By Smarty Jones,9 days ago
The former Japanese star kept the 2007 Phillies afloat in the absence of Chase Utley. A few weeks ago, in an attempt to help the Phillies woo players from Japan, I began a series of profiles on Japanese players who had previously worn the red pinstripes. Last time, I discussed World Series champion So Taguchi. This time, I’ll highlight a member of the 2007 National League East champions.