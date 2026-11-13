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Dejounte Murray’s trade request creates an opportunity for the Suns
By Bruce Veliz,10 days ago
With Dejounte Murray reportedly seeking a trade, the Suns could have an opportunity to turn Jalen Green into a better fit. Over the first eleven games of the season, it has not all been sunshine and rainbows for this Suns team. They have seen injuries, rebounding issues, and lapses on both ends of the floor. This has brought them to a 5-6 record, which lets them beat the bad teams but struggle against the good ones. As Espo from PHNX said the other night, they are basically in basketball purgatory right now, and some things need to change. Regardless of whether it’s a lineup switch, plugging in Jordan Goodwin or Collin Gillespie for Jalen Green, or potentially a trade on the horizon.