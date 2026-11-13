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Indiana Awarded $209M In Rural Health Transformation Funding
10 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Access to health care is a persistent problem in rural communities, driving up the price of care for Hoosiers. Gov. Mike Braun has made closing the rural health care gap a major affordability priority and announced a big win in that mission: Indiana has been awarded nearly $209 million for the second year of the five-year federal Rural Health Transformation Program.
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