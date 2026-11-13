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Who Do You Want the Blazers to Extend Most?
By Dave Deckard,10 days ago
As the first-day-of-season deadline passed this year for rookie contract extensions in the NBA, much was made in Portland Trail Blazers circles about the Blazers not offering guard Scoot Henderson a new deal. Given Scoot’s track record and the fact that Restricted Free Agents are having a tough time generating interest on the market right now, the omission made sense. Portland will be able to match any offer Scoot receives next summer as long as they extend a modest, one-year qualifying offer to him. It’s hard to imagine them losing out on anything they really want in that deal.