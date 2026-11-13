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FAA: Airline departures can resume following nationwide ground stop
By Spectrum News StaffAssociated Press,10 days ago
LOS ANGELES — The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday evening that airplane departures can resume after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems. The FAA had grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon, causing hundreds of flights to be diverted. Officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” caused by...