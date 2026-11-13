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Ethel L. Prater – UPDATED
10 days ago
Ethel Lou Prater, of Warsaw, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in the care of Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, at the age of 83. After a long and well-lived life, she leaves behind a legacy of endless love and devotion to her family. Her heart belonged to her grandchildren, and she deeply treasured her role as a beloved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.