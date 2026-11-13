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MagicCon Atlanta 2026 Preview Panel – Everything You Need to Know
By Kate Sánchez,9 days ago
MagicCon Atlanta 2026 kicks off today, closing out a big year for Wizards of the Coast. Fresh off the release of the Star Trek Universes Beyond set, the convention is underway. Players are excited to hear more about everything announced at MagicCon Amsterdam, from Nauctis: The Sunken Realm to the return to Kamigawa (it’s getting a book) and more. With over 25,000 people in attendance, this Preview Panel will set the stage for everything coming in 2027.