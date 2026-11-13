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HTLT turns a Greg Doucette meme into a cotton candy flavor of its Signature Series pre-workout
9 days ago
HTLT’s Signature Series has gradually become a bit more personality when it comes to flavors, at least compared to your standard options like Fruit Punch and Blue Raspberry. This was best seen in the brand’s series of pre-workouts put together with individual athletes, including Janicki Juice and Doucette’s own Blue Lobster. This time, HTLT is running with a joke that’s already made the rounds among his fans, putting Doucette back on the label.