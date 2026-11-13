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‘Doctor X: Mafia In White’ Episode 11 Recap: Who Was Writing The Letters From Switzerland?
By Ruchika Bhat,9 days ago
Doctor X: Mafia In White is finally coming to an end tomorrow, and as much as I’ve enjoyed the show, I don’t think I appreciate the controversy surrounding it this whole time. The show has been entertaining, to say the least, but the thing that’s made it as big a deal as it is really is how much trouble the show has been in with K-netizens right from the start. Now, the final reveal of what happened with the kids back in the day is certainly upsetting, but I’m not sure the way the show handled this situation makes for a good payoff. In fact, I found the whole thing way too dragged out to be answered so late on the show. Still, I did enjoy it, and it kept me hooked from start to finish. So in that sense, I feel like it was a good experience overall. How did you feel about the Korean Doctor X? Do you think it will come back for a second season? Let’s get into episode 11 to learn more.