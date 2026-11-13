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NTSB puts utility training, response failures under spotlight in deadly nursing home explosion
By Lola Offenback,10 days ago
A flawed emergency response and infrastructure issues are being eyed in connection with a blast at a nursing home that killed three people and injured 20 others just before Christmas last year, according to 3,000 pages of documents released Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board revealed the local gas utility’s...
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