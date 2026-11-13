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‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 Episode 5 Recap & Ending Explained: Who Tried To Kill Ray & Dwight?
By Pramit Chatterjee,8 days ago
In episode 4 of Tulsa King Season 4, Dwight ordered his crew to get creative when it came to earning money, because all of their business ventures, except for the Fennario Ranch, had been shut down by Amanda. Dwight revealed that he had $500k stashed away, which’d give them a little breathing room, but they needed to find a solution that’d sustain them until Dwight dealt with Amanda. Mitch and Spencer gave their horse, Curule, a makeover so that he looked like an older horse named Rubric. Then they made him take part in the annual Sooner Stakes race. Joanne was the only one who put money on Curule, because she knew about the ruse, and she won big time. Tyson began his rap career in the hopes of making it big, eventually, and raking in lots of cash. Bodhi ramped up Lenny’s cheap wine operation so that their fake 1993 Château Luneval could be presented at an auction. They managed to fool the sommelier in charge of the auction, who told them that they could make almost a million dollars with the 23 cases of that wine they had. Dwight decided to open a Texas hold ’em casino, Racket Club, and Bill promised to invest $300k into it. And just when things were starting to look up, Amanda seized Fennario Ranch, citing eminent domain, and gave it to Bradley for his AI data center. Before dealing with this issue on a legal level, Dwight ordered Goodie to head to the ranch and extract Ming’s body out of there before the appraisers arrived. Goodie and Vince carried out Dwight’s order and dug up Ming’s carcass. But then they needed dirt to fill up the hole where Ming once was. While digging for said dirt, Vince and Goodie found what looked like a fossil. In addition to all that, Dwight and Ray had yet another falling out, because Ray refused to understand that Dwight’s financial situation was in the pits. Musso warned Dwight that the FBI was picking up a lot of chatter about Dwight from Ray. Dwight didn’t care about all that, and later that night, he and Bigfoot got attacked by an anonymous shooter. That said, Dwight didn’t suspect that it was Ray’s doing. So, who was it? Let’s find out.