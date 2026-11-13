undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
RECAP: ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Episode 2 – “You Won’t Hear Me Beg”
9 days ago
The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 2 has it all: revenge, a new footman, and upper-class people discovering how terrible life is for the lower classes. And perhaps most importantly: new curtains for the Van Rhijn household. It’s tremendously fun to watch but scattered for its vast ensemble, some of whom are not even featured in The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 2 (Kelli O’Hara‘s Aurora Fane, a fan favorite, has yet to appear this season). Only George (Morgan Spector) gets much of an arc.