undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
REVIEW: ‘The Good Lawyer’ Is A Good Message Wrapped In A Bad Movie
By Mike BC,9 days ago
How much would it cost to buy your silence? Do you have a price? Many people think that everyone has a price. The Good Lawyer (Un Bon Avocat), by director Tristan Séguéla, asks audiences to wrestle with those questions, but takes far too long to ask. While The Good Lawyer has an important message, it’s hard to see it amid its own confusing identity crisis.