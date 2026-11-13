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Blood Orange Sorbet flavor rolls out for the Monster-owned Bang Energy Drink
10 days ago
Bang went to the streaming group Any Means Possible last year for one of its more distinctive flavor collaborations, giving its signature energy drink a sweet citrus flavor and putting the group’s name around the top of the can. An all-new citrus-based extension has appeared this month with a completely different name and potentially a separate experience, although those who try it can be the judge.