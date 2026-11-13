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AG Rokita’s Aggressive Crackdown On Illegal Robocalls Continues
10 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita, whose office has already secured more than $200 million in penalties against illegal and annoying robocallers since 2021, announced he is partnering with a bipartisan coalition of 49 attorneys general in calling on the Federal Communications Commission to strengthen the Robocall Mitigation Database and shut down the remaining loopholes for fraudulent calls.
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