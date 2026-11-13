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Rutgers Basketball vs Bryant Game Thread
By Andrew Rice,10 days ago
Rutgers men’s basketball set to finish home stint against Bryant. Rutgers fans, it’s game day! Rutgers men’s basketball will be back in action tonight to take on Bryant after crushing NJIT 101-64 last Tuesday. This will be the last true home game for the Scarlet Knights before they head to Las Vegas to take part in the Players Era Tournament. The Bulldogs have had a rough start to the season (1-3), and Rutgers is looking to add another convincing, confidence-boosting win before heading west. The Knights and the Bulldogs will tip off at 6 p.m. tonight inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. Live coverage for the game will be on BTN+. As always, let us know your thoughts and opinions on the game in the comments below.