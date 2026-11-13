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Drought leads to record low hydropower output in Southwest this summer
By KJZZ,10 days ago
Power output from Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams fell to record lows this summer as the Colorado River Basin has suffered from prolonged drought. According to the Energy Information Administration, between April and August, hydropower generation in the Southwest was 19% lower than the same time last year, and nearly 30% lower than the last 10-year average.