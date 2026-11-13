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Flights resume at Austin airport, but delays and cancellations continue after ground stop
By CBS Austin, Stephanie Gonzalez,11 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Flights are moving in and out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Saturday, but travelers are still seeing delays and cancellations following Friday’s nationwide ground stop. In a Saturday morning update, AUS said the terminal was not jam-packed and thanked travelers for checking their flight status before...