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Former Trojan Patrick Sullivan Brings New Golf Facility to Little Rock
By Nick Penkala,9 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Golf development in Little Rock is about to get a new look. Dogwood Golf and Social, owned by former Little Rock men’s golf student-athlete Patrick Sullivan, is set to open its doors Nov. 23. Drawing on his experience as both a player and coach, Sullivan created the facility to give golfers access to the tools and resources they need to improve their game.