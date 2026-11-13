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Scalable AI Platform Architecture Blueprint for Hospitality: Practical Guide By AIHA
9 days ago
In Brief: The Artificial Intelligence in Hospitality Alliance (AIHA) has released a practical guide outlining a scalable AI platform architecture blueprint designed to help hospitality businesses implement and expand artificial intelligence solutions across their operations. AIHA publishes a free, vendor-neutral guide to help hospitality organizations build scalable, secure and cost-effective...