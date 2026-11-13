undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jake Lang Wears Gorilla Mask Outside Black Mississippi Students’ Apartment Amid Racism Controversy: ‘Bring Back Mental Health Institutions’
By Sahiba Tahleel,10 days ago
Jake Lang has yet again found an opportunity to insert himself into another controversy, this time by showing up outside the apartment of three black University of Mississippi students wearing an ape mask and making monkey noises. The far-right activist was there to support white students who made racist gestures outside the same apartment days earlier.
57