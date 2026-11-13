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BPCC, Goodwill partner to offer free workforce training to justice-impacted individuals
By BPT Staff,10 days ago
Bossier Parish Community College’s regional campuses and Goodwill Industries will launch a partnership in December to provide eligible justice-impacted individuals with free workforce training and student support services. Participants can earn industry-recognized credentials and build skills for employment and long-term economic stability. Quentin Calhoun, Executive Dean of Regional Campuses...