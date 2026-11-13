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Sorensen impressed with new health clinic at Rock Island High School
By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR,11 days ago
Ten days after his re-election to Congress, U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Moline) toured the new health clinic at Rock Island High School, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. In late August, Rock Island High School celebrated the opening of its new School Health Link clinic, marking an important milestone in the Rock Island-Milan School District's commitment to supporting the health and well-being of scholars.
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