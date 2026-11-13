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Do You Need an Estate Plan, a Retirement Plan, or Both?
10 days ago
Many of us have sat down at some point to crunch numbers on a notepad. You look at monthly expenses, check your savings, and try to figure out whether you can comfortably take that trip next spring or step back from work in a few years. In everyday conversations, people often toss around phrases like estate planning and retirement planning as if they are the exact same chore on a weekend to-do list.