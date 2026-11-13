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Idaho parents who got new private tax credit earned average of $178,000 per year, report shows
By Clark Corbin,10 days ago
The average parent who received one of Idaho’s new private education tax credits made significantly more money than the average Idahoan and most of their children already attended private school before receiving the credit, according to a new report released Friday by the Idaho State Tax Commission. SUBSCRIBE: GET...