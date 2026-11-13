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Nationwide ground stop issued for all airports; Nashville airport urges travelers to check
By Ashley Griffin,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for departing flights Friday, and Nashville International Airport urged travelers to check with their airlines for flight updates. In a post on BNA’s official Facebook page, the airport said the FAA had issued the nationwide stop and advised passengers to check...
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