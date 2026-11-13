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Pat Murphy said Jake Bauers would be a 'rich (expletive).' Here's how right he was
By Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY,10 days ago
Pat Murphy wasn’t off by much. Just a couple hundred miles and five stops on the Acela train line. The Milwaukee Brewers manager’s touching hot mic moment with star first baseman Jake Bauers after the World Series intimated that Bauers was going to be a "rich (expletive)" and implored him to remember how they got down in Milwaukee when Bauers is "on that (expletive) Yankees team and playing for yourselves."