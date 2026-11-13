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Newtown Holiday Parade Returns Dec. 6 With New Route, Sensory-Inclusive Quiet Zone
By Michael Vyskocil,8 days ago
Newtown's Holiday Parade returns Sunday, Dec. 6, at 12:30 p.m. Organizers expect about 1,800 participants and thousands of spectators for the storybook-themed event. Presented by the Newtown Business Association (NBA) and the Newtown Athletic Club, the parade will feature marching bands, festive floats, holiday characters, and expanded entertainment downtown. According...