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Araceli raises $4.5M for drug discovery tools aimed at reducing animal testing
By Lisa Stiffler,10 days ago
Araceli Biosciences, a Portland-area biotech company, has secured $4.5 million in funding to help commercialize technology and develop new products that support using human cells instead of animal studies to test new drugs. The Tigard, Ore., startup offers instruments and software for creating images of cells and automating analysis. Its...