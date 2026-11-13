undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
All Microsoft Services Are Currently Down
By Jake Peterson,9 days ago
If you were having trouble accessing certain services like Microsoft Teams or Outlook, you were not alone. Early Thursday afternoon, many of Microsoft's biggest apps and services were experiencing downtime. According to Downdetector, which tracks user reports of issues with websites and platforms, Microsoft 365, Teams, Copilot, Teams, and OneDrive were all experiencing issues. As of Friday afternoon, Microsoft has restored service to many users, and has officially apologized for the outages.