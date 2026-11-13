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Oklahoma law enforcement offers hard lessons as NC weighs cannabis legalization recommendations
10 days ago
Lt. Col. Mitch Smith with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs says there have been many unintended consequences in the eight years since the Sooner state voted to legalize medical marijuana. Smith, director of the bureau's marijuana enforcement unit, said North Carolina should take those lessons to heart as it prepares final recommendations on a comprehensive cannabis policy.
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