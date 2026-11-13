undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MYR encourages passengers to check flight status after nationwide ground stop Friday
By Meg Richards, Caroline Surface,10 days ago
(WPDE) — On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration ended the nationwide ground stop after more than four hours, ABC News reports. The Myrtle Beach International Airport encouraged passengers to check their flight status after the ground stop was lifted. All flights in the air were are able to complete...