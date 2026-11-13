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NCCU Receives Historic $1.5 Million Bequest From Distinguished Alumnus Dr. Norman Anderson
By Phyllis Coley @phyllis_coley,9 days ago
DURHAM, NC — North Carolina Central University (NCCU) has received a historic $1.5 million bequest from distinguished alumnus Dr. Norman B. Anderson, marking the largest bequest in the university’s history and creating a lasting legacy of educational opportunity for future generations of psychology students. Anderson, a 1977 NCCU...
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