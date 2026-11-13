undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tanker Collides With Cruise Ship in New Orleans as Suspicious Drone Activity Raises Alarm at U.S. Air Base in UK
By Ari Davis,10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Emergency crews launched a major rescue operation Friday, Nov. 13, after a tanker collided with a docked river cruise ship on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, while a separate security incident involving suspected unauthorized drones prompted heightened precautions at an American military installation in England.