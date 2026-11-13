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Durham Students Land Original Dishes on Local Restaurant Menus Through Kind Kitchen Group
By Phyllis Coley @phyllis_coley,10 days ago
DURHAM, NC — Imagine being a high school student and walking into a popular Durham restaurant to find a dish you created featured on the menu. For several local students, that experience has become a reality through Kind Kitchen Group (KKG), a Durham nonprofit turning culinary education into real-world career opportunities.
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