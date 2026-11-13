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Astronomer to show live galaxy images at Roseburg Public Library talk
By News Staff,10 days ago
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library welcomes the public to “The Big Bang Theory” presented by astronomer Dr. Paul Morgan at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Dr. Morgan, Umpqua Community College professor and director of their observatory, will present on Zoom and discuss the discovery of the Big Bang Theory, inflation, and the beginning of cosmology. He also will share live images of galaxies.