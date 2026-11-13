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How the rare national ground stop has affected flights at Boston's Logan airport
By Asher Klein,10 days ago
Flights from Boston Logan International Airport were affected by the nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration, which lasted several hours Friday. Travel woes were set to continue into Saturday -- there were 144 cancellations already, Massport said at just after 10 p.m. Friday night. As the situation...
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