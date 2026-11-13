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Man facing charges after alleged social livestream, shooting in Bennettsville
By Gianna Cognetti,10 days ago
BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Bennettsville police apprehend a man in connection with a shooting incident within city limits. Raquez Hepburn was apprehended on Friday following an Oct. 19 shooting along West Main Street. Hepburn faces charges of aggravated breach of peace, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, discharging a firearm...
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